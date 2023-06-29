Prosecutors drop Varsity Blues charges against 2 parents after appeals court ruling

BOSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors are dropping charges against two parents whose convictions in the sprawling college admissions bribery scandal were overturned by an appeals court, prosecutors said in court papers on Thursday. The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in May tossed all the convictions against Gamal Abdelaziz and all but one conviction of another parent, John Wilson. The Boston-based appeals court upheld Wilson’s conviction on a charge of filing a false tax return. The Massachusetts U.S. attorney’s office told the court on Thursday that it is dismissing those counts and asked to set a new sentencing date for Wilson on the tax count.

