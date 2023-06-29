Rod Pampling leads the US Senior Open at punishing SentryWorld

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (AP) — Rod Pampling shot a 3-under 68 at difficult SentryWorld to take a two-stroke lead after the first round of the U.S. Senior Open. Playing in the morning on the tree-lined course with deep, thick rough, Pampling had seven birdies, a double bogey and two bogeys. The Australian has one PGA Tour Champions victory — the 2021 Boeing Classic — after winning three times on the PGA Tour. Two-time U.S. Open champion Retief Goosen was tied for second with Miguel Angel Jimenez and University of Illinois golf coach Mike Small. Defending champion Steve Stricker — from Madison, about 100 miles to the south — had two double bogeys in a 72 that ended his Champions record for consecutive rounds of par or better at 55.

