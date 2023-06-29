Security increased for Wimbledon after series of protests at sports events in Britain

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The All England Club has increased its security plans for Wimbledon in coordination with London police and other agencies ahead of the beginning of play next week. The club says it is in part a reaction to protests at other major sports venues in Britain this year. Environmental activists ran onto the field and briefly disrupted play about five minutes after the start of the second Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in London on Wednesday. Players from both teams intervened when the protesters attempted to spread orange powder on the field. Wimbledon starts on Monday.

