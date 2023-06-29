The already hectic NBA offseason now poised for free agents like Kyrie Irving to make moves

It’s already been a busy offseason for player movement in the NBA. Now free agency begins Friday evening. There are big names that could be on the move including James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Khris Middleton and Draymond Green. There are some players like Max Strus who are in line for big paydays for the first time. And teams now have to navigate new rules that come with the new Collective Bargaining Agreement that goes into effect on Saturday.

