United States winger Weah has medical test at Juventus ahead of potential transfer from Lille

TURIN, Italy (AP) — United States winger Tim Weah has been welcomed by about 100 enthusiastic Juventus fans as he arrived for his medical test ahead of a potential transfer to the Italian club. Weah signed autographs and posed for selfies with fans. They loudly chanted his name and some were also waving American flags. Italian media reports that the 23-year-old Weah is set to sign a five-year contract with Juventus. Weah has played for Lille since 2019. Before that he was on loan at Celtic from Paris Saint-Germain. He is the son of former FIFA Player of the Year and current Liberian President George Weah.

