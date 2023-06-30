Australia leads by 103 after bowling out England for 325 by lunch on Day 3 at Lord’s

LONDON (AP) — Australia without Nathan Lyon has extended its lead to 103 runs after bowling out England for 325 on the third morning of the second Ashes test at Lord’s. Usman Khawaja and David Warner got Australia safely to lunch at 12 without loss from six overs of its second innings. They had 6 and 5 respectively. Lyon injured his right calf running in the field after tea on Thursday. Cricket Australia confirmed its frontline spinner has a “significant” strain. He came to Lord’s on crutches. The Australians picked up where they left off on Thursday, bowling short and hostile to defensive fields. But in friendlier overcast and cool conditions on Friday, they dismissed England before the new ball became available.

