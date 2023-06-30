Catcher interference on the rise as big league backstops squeeze in for pitch framing

CHICAGO (AP) — The major leagues have seen a marked increase in catcher interference calls this season. Through Thursday’s games, there had been 57 catcher interference calls, up from 38 at the same point last year. The number was 35 through June 29 in 2021 and 30 in 2019, according to Sportradar. The 2020 season started on July 23 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the biggest factors is pitch-framing metrics that look favorably on catchers that receive the ball closer to the plate. Pittsburgh catcher Austin Hedges says he is “trying to find that happy ground of not being too close but being as close as I can to get to as many pitches as I can.”

