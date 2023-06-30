Cavaliers come out firing in free agency, get deals with LeVert, Niang in first hour of free agency

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers wasted no time in NBA free agency, agreeing to deals with forwards Caris LeVert and Georges Niang in the first hour. LeVert, who bounced back and forth between starter and reserve last season, agreed to a two-year, $32 million contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. Niang agreed to a three-year, $26 million deal with Cleveland, his agent, Mark Bartelstein, told AP. The moves improve the Cavs’ depth and gives them two proven scorers to go along with their core of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.Niang will reunited in Cleveland with Mitchell, his former teammate in Utah.

