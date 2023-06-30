Chelsea signs forward Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal after selling Ruben Loftus-Cheek to Milan

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea has continued the overhaul of its squad by selling Ruben Loftus-Cheek to AC Milan and then signing forward Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal. The 22-year-old Jackson joins the club on an eight-year deal after scoring 12 goals for the Spanish club last season, including nine in the last eight games. Chelsea did not disclose a transfer fee for the Senegal international, but British media reported it to be 32 million pounds ($40.6 million). He is the second forward to join Chelsea this summer after Christopher Nkunku. Jackson’s arrival came shortly after Chelsea confirmed that Loftus-Cheek had completed a permanent move to Milan on a four-year deal. The 27-year-old Loftus-Cheek has spent 19 years with the club after joining its youth academy in 2004.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.