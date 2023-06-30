Dodgers pitcher Daniel Hudson returns just over a year after ACL injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Daniel Hudson made his long-awaited return to the big leagues and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night. That ended an odyssey for the veteran right-hander that began with torn ligaments in his left knee and included several setbacks in his recovery, including a bout with tendinitis in his right ankle. Hudson officially rejoined the club about 30 minutes before first pitch in the opener of a three-game series in Kansas City. In other news, three-time Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw did not throw a bullpen session but instead plans to play catch Saturday with the expectation that he makes his next scheduled start Monday against Pittsburgh. He felt tenderness in his shoulder after a start Tuesday in Colorado.

