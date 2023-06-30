Garrett hits 2-run homer and Gray fans 8 to lead the Nationals past Phillies 2-1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Stone Garrett hit a two-run homer and Josiah Gray forced two pop-ups and struck out a batter that left the potential go-ahead run stranded in the pivotal sixth inning to lead the Washington Nationals to a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Gray shut down the meat of Philadelphia’s order after he let the first two runners reach in the sixth. The right-hander retired Bryce Harper on a pop up to third, got J.T. Realmuto to pop to second and struck out Bryson Stott swinging on a 95 mph fastball. The Phillies finished June 18-8 and moved into wild-card contention following a 25-32 start.

