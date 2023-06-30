Mookie Betts homers twice, goes 4 for 4 with 4 RBIs and leads Dodgers to 9-3 win over Royals
By DAVE SKRETTA
AP Sports Writer
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mookie Betts homered twice and went 4 for 4 with two walks and four RBIs as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Kansas City Royals 9-3. Jason Heyward added three hits and two RBIs for Los Angeles, which has won eight of its last nine interleague games against Kansas City. Bobby Miller pitched into the sixth inning to earn the win. Alec Marsh allowed both of Betts’ homers along with five runs on six hits in four innings to take the loss in his big league debut.