Nashville Predators buy out Matt Duchene as NHL teams prepare for the start of free agency

A handful of teams spent the eve of free agency clearing salary cap space with big money buyouts. The Nashville Predators led the way by buying out the remainder of Matt Duchene’s contract. The 32-year-old center had three years left on his deal at a cap hit of $8 million annually. The Winnipeg Jets also put former captain Blake Wheeler on unconditional waivers to buy out the final year of his contract. The Boston Bruins did the same with defenseman Mike Reilly. The Detroit Red Wings also took the step with Kailer Yamomoto a day after acquiring him from the Edmonton Oilers.

