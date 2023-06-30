Ohtani hits the longest home run of his MLB career (493 feet) to reach 30 this season
By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani has hit a 493-foot home run — the longest of his major league career — to become the ninth player to reach 30 homers in a season by July 1. The Los Angeles Angels’ two-way superstar drove a slider from Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Tommy Henry to right field in the sixth inning to get the Angels within 5-1. It was the longest home run in the majors this year. Ohtani became the first player since Baltimore’s Chris Davis in 2013 to hit 30 homers by the end of June. Davis had 31. Babe Ruth, Ken Griffey Jr. and Sammy Sosa each did it twice. The others are Mark McGwire, Barry Bonds, Luis Gonzalez and Albert Pujols.