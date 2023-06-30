Patrick Bailey hits a 3-run homer in the 8th to lift the Giants past the Mets, 5-4

NEW YORK (AP) — Patrick Bailey hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning to help the San Francisco Giants beat the reeling New York Mets 5-4 on Friday night. The Mets opened June by completing a three-game sweep of Philadelphia, then went 6-19 the rest of the way, losing 15 games in the NL East standings to first-place Atlanta and falling nine games behind the Giants in the race for the final wild card. The Mets took a 4-2 lead into the eighth, but Pete Alonso — who snapped his bat over his knees after popping out to strand Jeff McNeil at second in the fifth — misplayed Joc Pederson’s one-out grounder, and David Robertson walked J.D. Davis before Bailey homered to straightaway center.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.