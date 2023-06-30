Soroka wins first home start since 2020, Olson homers twice and drives in 5 as Braves crush Marlins

ATLANTA (AP) — Michael Soroka won his first home start in nearly three years, Matt Olson homered twice and drove in five runs and the National League-leading Atlanta Braves won their sixth straight game with a 16-4 rout of the Miami Marlins. Ronald Acuña Jr., Eddie Rosario, Austin Riley and Sean Murphy also went deep to give the Braves 153 homers, by far the most in the majors. They hit 61 in June to set a franchise record for a single month, breaking the mark of 56 from June 2019. Soroka (1-1) took the mound in a home game for the first time since Aug. 3, 2020, when he tore his Achilles tendon for the first of two times.

