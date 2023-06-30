Spain keeps Putellas and 3 of the rebel players for Women’s World Cup

MADRID (AP) — Spain will head to the Women’s World Cup with two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas and three of the 15 players who had renounced the national soccer team after a spat with coach Jorge Vilda. Vilda has announced the 23 players who will play in the July 20-Aug. 20 tournament in Australia and New Zealand. He has dropped six players from the preliminary list released two weeks ago. Elene Lete, Jana Fernández, Maite Oroz, Fiamma Benítez, Marta Cardona and Inma Gabarro were dropped. Sheila García had already left the team’s preparations because of an injury.

