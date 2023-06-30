Steele, Morel and Madrigal help the Cubs snap a 4-game skid with a 10-1 win over the Guardians

CHICAGO (AP) — Justin Steele tossed a three-hit shutout into the seventh inning and won his third straight start, and the Chicago Cubs snapped a four-game skid with a 10-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians. Christoper Morel hit a two-run homer and finished with three RBIs, and Nick Madrigal added a solo homer in Chicago’s 13-hit attack. Nico Hoerner had three hits, two RBIs and reached base four times while extending his hitting streak to nine games. Jared Young drove in two runs with his second triple in two games and finished with two hits and two runs scored. Terry Francona was back managing the Guardians following a health scare that led to him being hospitalized in Kansas City and missing three games.

