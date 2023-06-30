Steer’s two-run shot in 11th gives Reds wild 7-5 win over Padres

CINCINNATI (AP) — Spencer Steer hit a game-winning two-run home run in the 11th inning and the Cincinnati Reds overcame Alexis Díaz’s first blown save of the season in a wild 7-5 win over the stumbling San Diego Padres. Elly De La Cruz drove in Jonathan India with the tying run and De La Cruz tried to score from third on Nick Senzel’s grounder to third off Drew Carlton, but was called out because he touched catcher Gary Sánchez’s left foot. Steer followed with his homer off Drew Carlton (2-1). Sánchez drove in Xander Bogaerts from second base in the top of the 11thto put the Padres up 5-4, but they couldn’t avoid their sixth straight loss. David Duarte (1-0) got the final out of the 11th for his first career win for the Reds.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.