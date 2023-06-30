Twins rebound from Atlanta sweep and pound Orioles 8-1 with homers by Gallo, Kepler and Buxton
By NOAH TRISTER
AP Baseball Writer
BALTIMORE (AP) — Joey Gallo, Max Kepler and Byron Buxton homered to help Minnesota break out of its offensive funk, and Pablo López allowed three hits in six innings for the Twins in an 8-1 rout of the Baltimore Orioles. After scoring just three runs in a three-game sweep at the hands of the Atlanta Braves, the Twins scored in each of the first four innings at Camden Yards. López allowed a sixth-inning homer to Adley Rutschman for Baltimore’s only run.