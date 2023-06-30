Wisconsin suspends LB Jordan Turner for violation of athletic department’s discipline policy

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has suspended linebacker Jordan Turner from the team for a violation of the athletic department’s discipline policy. Turner said via Twitter that he was cited with operating while intoxicated along with additional traffic violations. The school didn’t offer additional details or specifics. Turner said via Twitter that “earlier this week, I was cited with an OWI (operating while intoxicated) first offense along with additional traffic violations.” Turner had 68 tackles during the Badgers’ 7-6 season last year to rank behind only linebacker Maema Njongmeta among Wisconsin players.

