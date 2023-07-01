Adam Yates beats twin brother Simon Yates to win initial stage of Tour de France

BILBAO, Spain (AP) — Adam Yates has pulled away from his twin brother Simon Yates to win the first stage of the Tour de France, with race favorites Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard finishing not far behind. The Yates brothers escaped to the front with about seven kilometers (four miles) to go and Adam had the strongest finish to take the initial yellow jersey in the three-week race that began in Basque Country territory in northern Spain. Pogacar finished third after leading a group of chasers that also included Vingegaard, the defending champion of team Jumbo-Visma.

