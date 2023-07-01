American Christopher Eubanks wins 1st ATP tour title by beating Adrian Mannarino in Mallorca final

PALMA, Spain (AP) — Christopher Eubanks of the United States has earned his first ATP tour title by beating Adrian Mannarino in straight sets in the final of the Mallorca Championships. The win means he will rise to a career-high ranking of 43rd going into his first Wimbledon. The 27-year-old Eubanks had to save five match points in his semifinal against Lloyd Harris on Friday but never even faced a break point against Mannarino. He won 6-1, 6-4 in his first career final. Eubanks will face Thiago Monteiro of Brazil in the first round of Wimbledon on Tuesday in his debut at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.