Astros skipping scheduled start for Framber Valdez because of sprained ankle

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Houston Astros left-hander Framber Valdez will miss his scheduled start Sunday against AL West-leading Texas because of right ankle soreness. Manager Dusty Baker says Valdez sprained his ankle on June 20 in a game against the New York Mets, even though he made his next start last Tuesday in St. Louis. Baker says the ankle affected the left-hander’s delivery. The manager says he’s hopeful that Valdez can pitch again before the All-Star break.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.