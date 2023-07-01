Skip to Content
Astros skipping scheduled start for Framber Valdez because of sprained ankle

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Houston Astros left-hander Framber Valdez will miss his scheduled start Sunday against AL West-leading Texas because of right ankle soreness. Manager Dusty Baker says Valdez sprained his ankle on June 20 in a game against the New York Mets, even though he made his next start last Tuesday in St. Louis. Baker says the ankle affected the left-hander’s delivery. The manager says he’s hopeful that Valdez can pitch again before the All-Star break.

Associated Press

