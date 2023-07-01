Chicago Sky coach James Wade steps down to take assistant spot with Toronto Raptors

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Sky coach and general manager James Wade is stepping down to take an assistant coaching job with the Toronto Raptors. Wade helped lead the team to its first WNBA title in 2021 and had an 81-59 record with the team since taking over as head coach in 2019. Previously, he was an assistant with the San Antonio Stars and Minnesota Lynx. The Sky announced Emre Vatansever as the interim GM and head coach.

