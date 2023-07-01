Former Barcelona, Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas announces retirement from soccer at 36

LONDON (AP) — Former Barcelona and Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas announced his retirement from soccer on Saturday at the age of 36 — nearly 20 years after making his debut for Arsenal as a 16-year-old. The 2010 World Cup winner made the announcement on Twitter, one year into a two-year contract he signed last summer with Italian second-division team Como. Fabregas joined Arsenal from Barcelona’s youth academy and became the London club’s youngest player when he made his debut in a League Cup game in October 2003 at the age of 16 years, 177 days. He went on to become Arsenal captain but left the club to return to Barcelona in 2011, a year after after helping Spain win the World Cup in South Africa.

