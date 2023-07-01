Goldschmidt’s 4 RBIs leads Cards over Yanks 11-4 in rain-interrupted doubleheader opener
By STEVE OVERBEY
Associated Press
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit a go-ahead, three-run homer off Luis Severino in a five-run third and Jack Flaherty pitched six shutout innings to lead the St. Louis Cardinals over the New York Yankees 11-4 in a rain-interrupted doubleheader opener. Goldschmidt had four RBIs and Nolan Gorman also homered for St. Louis, which reached double-digit runs for the first time since May 21. . The game was stopped by rain after 7 1/2 innings, resumed after a 2-hour, 19-minute delay, then was stopped again 18 minutes later in the middle of the eighth. The teams were scheduled to meet again at night.