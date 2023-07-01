Goldschmidt’s 4 RBIs leads Cards over Yanks 11-4 in rain-interrupted doubleheader opener

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit a go-ahead, three-run homer off Luis Severino in a five-run third and Jack Flaherty pitched six shutout innings to lead the St. Louis Cardinals over the New York Yankees 11-4 in a rain-interrupted doubleheader opener. Goldschmidt had four RBIs and Nolan Gorman also homered for St. Louis, which reached double-digit runs for the first time since May 21. . The game was stopped by rain after 7 1/2 innings, resumed after a 2-hour, 19-minute delay, then was stopped again 18 minutes later in the middle of the eighth. The teams were scheduled to meet again at night.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.