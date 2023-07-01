Ledecky qualifies for 4th world championship event and then pulls out of 200-meter freestyle

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Katie Ledecky will have at least three more chances to add to her women’s record total of 19 world championship gold medals after qualifying in the 1,500-meter freestyle at the U.S. national championships. The seven-time Olympic gold medalist qualified for this month’s meet in all four events she swam this week in Indianapolis. But after winning her final race by more than 28 seconds, Ledecky announced she would not compete in the 200 free at Fukuoka, Japan. Five-time Olympic gold medalist Caleb Dressel again failed to make the American team for he fourth time this week.

