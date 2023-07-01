Mets back Verlander with 3 quick homers in a 4-1 victory over the Giants

NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander pitched seven steady innings for his first victory in nearly six weeks and slumping rookie Francisco Álvarez hit the first of three quick homers that powered the New York Mets past the San Francisco Giants 4-1. Brandon Nimmo and Francisco Lindor launched back-to-back shots as the Mets went deep three times in a span of four batters against starter Anthony DeSclafani in the third. Tommy Pham added an RBI double off Sean Manaea in the fourth and New York opened July with a much-needed win after going 6-19 in its previous 25 games. The 40-year-old Verlander gave up five hits, struck out six and didn’t allow an earned run for his 247th win and first since May 21 against Cleveland.

