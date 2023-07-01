Mike Babcock returns to the NHL as the coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets

Mike Babcock is back in the NHL as coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Blue Jackets announced Saturday they’ve hired the Stanley Cup winner to take over behind the bench. Babcock is returning to the league after a hiatus of almost four years. He returns following the end of his lengthy contract with the Maple Leafs. They fired Babcock in 2019 early in his fifth season with Toronto. The 2008 Cup-winning coach who also guided Canada to Olympic gold medals in 2010 and 2014 gives the Blue Jackets an accomplished veteran to oversee their attempt to become a contender again.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.