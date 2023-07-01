Ober’s masterful pitching, Gallo HR leads Twins past Orioles 1-0

BALTIMORE (AP) — Bailey Ober allowed two hits over seven innings, Joey Gallo homered and the Minnesota Twins beat the Orioles 1-0, extending Baltimore’s losing streak to a season-high four games. Ober (5-4) gave up a second-inning single to Gunnar Henderson, hit Ryan O’Hearn with a pitch in the fourth and yielded a single to Anthony Santander in the seventh. Those were the only runners to reach Saturday against the 6-foot-9 Ober, who prevailed in a pitching duel with Kyle Bradish (4-4). Gallo provided the game’s lone run in the fourth inning with his team-leading 15th homer, a drive to right on a 3-2 pitch.

