San Diego Padres place pitcher Drew Carlton on injured list, activate Tom Cosgrove

CINCINNATI (AP) — The San Diego Padres placed pitcher Drew Carlton (2-1) on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation on Saturday, one day after he gave up Spencer Steer’s two-run, game-winning home run in the 11th inning of a 7-5 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. The loss extended the Padres’ losing streak to a season-high six games. The Padres also optioned pitcher Ray Kerr (0-1) to Triple-A El Paso, recalled pitcher Pedro Avila from El Paso and reinstated pitcher Tom Cosgrove (1-0) from the 15-day injured lost.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.