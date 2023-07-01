Soto, Machado and Tatis combine for 10 RBIs, Padres beat Reds 12-5 and stop 6-game skid
CINCINNATI (AP) — Juan Soto hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer in the sixth inning, Manny Machado followed three pitches later with the first of his two home runs and the San Diego Padres stopped a six-game losing streak with a 12-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Soto had four RBIs and Machado and Fernando Tatis three each for the Padres. Tatis RBIs in 63 games since returning from an 80-game drug suspension. Michael Wacha, pitching on his 32d birthday, won his third straight decision. Wacha allowed one run and five hits in five innings.