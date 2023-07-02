Albies’ hits go-ahead 2-run HR as streaking Braves beat Marlins 6-3 to complete sweep

ATLANTA (AP) — Ozzie Albies’ two-run homer in the fifth gave Atlanta the lead and the Braves overcame an early two-run deficit to beat the Miami Marlins 6-3 for their 16th win in 17 games. The Braves won their eighth straight and completed a three-game sweep to extend their lead over second-place Miami in the NL East to nine games. Atlanta has won 10 in a row at home and 23 of 26 overall. Luis Arráez drove in two runs with two hits, lifting his batting average to .389.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.