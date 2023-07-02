Alonso hits a 2-run homer as the Mets beat the Giants 8-4 for their 1st series win in a month

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso hit a two-run homer in the rain, hours after making his third All-Star team, and the New York Mets beat the San Francisco Giants 8-4 for their first series win in a month. Mark Canha also connected for his first homer since June 1 and Tommy Pham added an RBI double after being moved up to the second spot in New York’s lineup for the first time this year. The struggling Mets won a series for the first time since sweeping Philadelphia at home from May 30 to June 1. New York is 8-19 since, after taking two of three from the Giants.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.