F1’s governing body rejects McLaren’s appeal of Lando Norris penalty at Canadian GP

SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Formula One’s governing body has rejected McLaren’s right of review request for the time penalty given to Lando Norris at the Canadian Grand Prix where he dropped from ninth to 13th place for driving deliberately slowly. Following a review hearing attended by two McLaren team representatives, the petition was rejected. It was thrown out because there was no new relevant element of information available to McLaren that wasn’t at the time. Only a relevant new element could have led to a second hearing. Norris was handed a five-second penalty for what the stewards called “unsportsmanlike behavior.”

