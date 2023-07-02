Israel and Spain qualify for Paris Olympics in men’s soccer because of England QF win at U21 Euros

PARIS (AP) — Israel and Spain have qualified for the men’s soccer tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics because England won their quarterfinals game at the Under-21 European Championship. Israel and Spain had advanced to the semifinals on Saturday at the U21 Euros. That put them on track to take two of the three Olympic places available at the U21 tournament to join Summer Games host France which gets direct entry. England won 1-0 Sunday against Portugal but is ineligible to represent Britain in men’s Olympic soccer. That result in turn ensured Olympic places in Paris are guaranteed for all three semifinalists including Israel and Spain at the U21 Euros.

