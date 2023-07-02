Qatar beats Mexico 1-0, and both nations advance to CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Qatar advanced to the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup with a 1-0 win over a Mexican team that already clinched advancement. Hazem Shehata scored his first international goal on a 10-yard header from Musaab Khidir’s cross in the 27th minute. Qatar last year became the first host to go 0-3 at a World Cup, losing to Ecuador, Senegal and the Netherlands. Mexico, which opened with wins over Honduras and Haiti under interim coach Jaime Lozano, won Group B and will play a quarterfinal at Arlington, Texas, next Saturday against Costa Rica, Panama, El Salvador or Martinique.

