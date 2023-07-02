Short contracts and bonus money prove to be popular in NHL free agency this year

Short contracts with some including performance bonuses were popular early in NHL free agency. Players and teams all know the salary cap that went up just $1 million for a second consecutive year is set for a much bigger leap next summer. That meant being comfortable with taking risks that aren’t common among hockey players and executives and a willingness to kick money down the road to 2024-25. All of it set up a fascinating season of motivated players in contract years and potentially a bigger free agent frenzy next July 1.

