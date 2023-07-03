Call him Maximum Verstappen: F1’s runaway leader takes dominance to a new level

Max Verstappen has been so dominant, Formula One’s runaway leader may soon have to change his name to Maximum Verstappen. Verstappen won both the main F1 race and the shorter sprint race from pole position at the Austrian Grand Prix. He topped every section of qualifying and led the only practice session on his way to collecting a fifth straight win and seventh in nine races so far this season. Eight in 11 if you include one of the two sprint races so far. Verstappen crushed the competition to such an extent at his team’s home track in Spielberg that he even surprised himself. He was probably the only one who didn’t expect it.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.