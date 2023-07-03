Skip to Content
Call him Maximum Verstappen: F1’s runaway leader takes dominance to a new level

Published 2:55 AM

By JEROME PUGMIRE
AP Auto Racing Writer

Max Verstappen has been so dominant, Formula One’s runaway leader may soon have to change his name to Maximum Verstappen. Verstappen won both the main F1 race and the shorter sprint race from pole position at the Austrian Grand Prix. He topped every section of qualifying and led the only practice session on his way to collecting a fifth straight win and seventh in nine races so far this season. Eight in 11 if you include one of the two sprint races so far. Verstappen crushed the competition to such an extent at his team’s home track in Spielberg that he even surprised himself. He was probably the only one who didn’t expect it.

Associated Press

