Switzerland picks 16-year-old midfielder Iman Beney in Women’s World Cup squad

GENEVA (AP) — Sixteen-year-old Iman Beney has been picked in Switzerland’s squad for the Women’s World Cup only three days after making her debut with the national team. The midfielder with Swiss club Young Boys impressed as a second-half substitute in a 3-3 draw against Zambia. Beney will turn 17 two days after Switzerland opens Group A against Philippines on July 21 in New Zealand. The group also includes tournament co-host New Zealand and Norway. The 23-player squad has five others with at least 100 national team appearances. They include Barcelona winger Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic and Paris Saint-Germain forward Ramona Bachmann.

