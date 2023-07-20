Football Ferns vibe after emotional win for New Zealand at Women’s World Cup

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — With the 1-0 victory over Group A favorites Norway secured, New Zealand is in good position to advance to the knockout stage. That’s a big deal for the tournament co-hosts, who had never won a match at the World Cup before Thursday night. It’s also a big deal for women’s soccer in a nation that is better known for it’s love of rugby. More than 42,000 fans were at the game. It was the biggest crowd ever for a men’s or women’s soccer match in New Zealand.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.