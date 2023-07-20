Guerrero and Kirk HR, Bassitt wins as Blue Jays blank Padres 4-0 to avoid sweep

TORONTO (AP) — Chris Bassitt combined with three relievers on a six-hitter, and the Toronto Blue Jays avoided a three-game sweep by beating the San Diego Padres 4-0. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Alejandro Kirk homered for Toronto, which managed just one run in the first two games of the series. Kirk went 3 for 3, and Whit Merrifield and Jordan Luplow each had two hits. Guerrero’s solo shot off Luis García gave Toronto a 2-0 lead in the seventh inning. It was his 15th homer of the season, and Toronto’s first extra-base hit of the series. The 370-foot drive to right was Guerrero’s second homer since winning the Home Run Derby at the All-Star Game in Seattle.

