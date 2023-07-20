Paula Reto and Amelia Lewis take lead in the LPGA Tour’s lone team event

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Paula Reto and Amelia Lewis shot a 9-under 61 in better-ball play Thursday at rainy Midland Country Club to take the second-round lead in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, the LPGA Tour’s lone team event. Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Emma Talley were a stroke back with first-round leaders Matilda Castren and Kelly Tan. Shadoff and Talley shot 60, and Castren and Tan had a 63. Reto, from South Africa, and Lewis, from the United States, waited out a 2 1/2-hour delay in the afternoon. They had a 14-under 126 total after opening with a 65 on Wednesday in alternate-shot play. Reto holed her second shot for eagle on the par-4 fifth after the delay.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.