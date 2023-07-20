SafeSport responds to US Soccer player concerns about abuse cases

The U.S. Center for SafeSport says it is willing to work with the U.S. Soccer Athletes Council to address concerns about the organization tasked with protecting athletes from abuse. The U.S. Soccer Athletes Council sent a letter to the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives this week signed by more than 100 current and former national team players, including the entire U.S. team playing in the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. SafeSport CEO Ju’Riese Colon has responded by sending a letter to players inviting dialogue about their concerns.

