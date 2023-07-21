Skip to Content
Fleetwood keeps alive home hopes at British Open as nearest challenger to Harman

By STEVE DOUGLAS
AP Sports Writer

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Tommy Fleetwood is back in the final pairing at a major championship and this time it is in his home country about 45 minutes from where he grew up. The last time was at the British Open in 2019 when Fleetwood tried and failed to spoil home favorite Shane Lowry’s party on Sunday at Royal Portrush. Now Fleetwood’s the guy the crowd will be going wild for on Saturday at Royal Liverpool. Just like four years ago, he’ll have to do the chasing to claim the claret jug and win his first major title. He is five shots behind Brian Harman after 36 holes.

Associated Press

