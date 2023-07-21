Harman matches British Open records at Hoylake to build a big lead

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Brian Harman is in the hunt for his first major championship. He shot a 65 to match the lowest score in a British Open at Royal Liverpool. His 36-hole score of 132 matches the record of Tiger Woods in 2006 and Rory McIlroy in 2014. They both went on to win. Harman has set a daunting target for the afternoon players to catch. McIlroy played in the morning and didn’t make up any ground. He shot a 70 and was nine shots behind. It’s only the second time after any round in a major that Harman was leading.

