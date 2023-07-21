Juan Soto hits 2 long home runs in the Padres’ 5-4 victory over the Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Juan Soto hit two long home runs and the San Diego Padres beat the Detroit Tigers 5-4 on Friday night. Soto’s home run in the first inning was estimated at 447 feet and his third-inning shot came in at 463 feet. Seth Lugo (4-4) allowed two runs on six hits in six innings. Three relievers finished, with Josh Hader pitching the ninth for his 24th save. Hader ended the game by striking out pinch-hitter Miguel Cabrera. Reese Olson (1-4) took the loss, allowing five runs on seven hits in five innings. Reese Olson (1-4) took the loss, allowing five runs on seven hits in five innings.

