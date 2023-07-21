Raiders rookie defensive linemen Wilson, Young placed on injured lists

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders will be without defensive linemen Tyree Wilson and Byron Young at the beginning of training camp because of injuries. Both were high draft picks this year. Wilson is a defensive end who was taken seventh overall from Texas Tech. He was placed on the non-football injury list with a foot problem. Young is a defensive tackle taken in the third round from Alabama. He was placed on the physically unable to perform list with an unspecified injury.

