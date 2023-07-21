Rangers All-Star SS Seager leaves game against former team after spraining right thumb

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager left their game against the Los Angeles Dodgers after spraining his right thumb on a headfirst slide on a double in the eighth inning against his former team. Seager was initially called out on right fielder Mookie Betts’ throw from the right-center field gap. The Rangers challenged the play, but Seager was already headed back to the dugout with his right arm hanging low, and the All-Star was clearly in discomfort. The out call was overturned on replay, and Josh Smith came in to run for Seager.

